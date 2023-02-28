Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly feeling ill.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Lawrence Mengedoth
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
OSHA opens investigations against two more Dollar General stores in Red River Valley
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Carson Wentz released by Washington Commanders
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run

Latest News

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
New kissing device sends remote smooches
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
Willie Nelson and family to perform at Bluestem this May
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana chemical maker over ‘cancer alley’ risk
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings