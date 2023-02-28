One person hurt following American Crystal Sugar fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt following a fire at the American Crystal Sugar plant in East Grand Forks, MN.
The fire department says it was called to the fire around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 for a pulp dryer fire.
Crews say they put out the fire and cooled off nearby equipment. One person was taken to the Grand Forks hospital for a burn injury.
Firefighters stayed on scene for 3.5 hours as they made sure the situation was safe.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.