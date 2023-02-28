Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One person hurt following American Crystal Sugar fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt following a fire at the American Crystal Sugar plant in East Grand Forks, MN.

The fire department says it was called to the fire around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 for a pulp dryer fire.

Crews say they put out the fire and cooled off nearby equipment. One person was taken to the Grand Forks hospital for a burn injury.

Firefighters stayed on scene for 3.5 hours as they made sure the situation was safe.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Lawrence Mengedoth
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
OSHA opens investigations against two more Dollar General stores in Red River Valley
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit

Latest News

Housing Market Outlook- February 28
Housing market outlook in FM area
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 28
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 28
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 28
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 28
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 28
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 28