MnDOT awards $725,000 in Safe Routes to School grants
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that twenty-three communities around Minnesota will benefit from $725,000 from this year’s planning and programming grants that support the Safe Routes to School program.
Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.
“Children have more opportunities to walk, bike and roll to schools because of the Safe Routes to School program,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. “Thanks to this funding, students across the state can learn how to do these lifelong, foundational activities in a safer setting.”
Safe Routes to School grants provide for:
- Planning assistance to help communities convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need.
- Boosting existing local programs, such as funding for bike fleet with a trailer to teach children how to ride, and funding for bike parking.
The grants are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars. Historically, nearly 70 percent of these funds have supported work within Greater Minnesota communities.
Since 2005, MnDOT has awarded more than $60 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. The majority of funding was awarded for infrastructure projects. The remainder was allocated for programs and planning that promote walkable and bikeable communities.
More information on Safe Routes to School can be found here.
The list of the 2023 grant recipients is below:
Planning Assistance
- Oak Ridge Elementary, Eagan
- City of Chaska
- Great Oaks Academy, Farmington
- Warroad Community Development, Warroad
- City of Plainview
- Anoka Hennepin School District, Dayton
- Circle of Life Academy, White Earth
- Highland Elementary School - Crookston
- Voyageurs Expeditionary School, Bemidji
- Osakis Public School, District 213, Osakis
- Alexandria Public Schools - District 206, Alexandria
- Mesabi East School District, Aurora
- Saint Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO), St. Cloud
Boost
- Rothsay School District
- Dakota County Public Health
- Minneapolis Public Schools
- Safe Kids Grand Forks
- Richfield Public Schools ISD#280
- Brooklyn Center Community Schools
- Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS)
- City of La Crescent
- City of Fergus Falls
- Congdon Park Elementary School, Duluth
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.