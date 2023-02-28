Cooking with Cash Wa
Miles for Smiles: Teddy’s Trip to Florida

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In January 2023, the best news came for 5-year-old Teddy Danielson: Clear scans. It was a blessing after a long road to recovery.

“I was in the hospital for a long time,” Teddy says.

When he was just 3 years old, doctors found a brain tumor. The lives of Teddy and his parents were changed in an instant.

Jessica Danielson, Teddy’s mom, tells us: “He’s been so brave and strong.”

“We’ve learned how incredibly strong Teddy is. He just rolls with it,” says Teddy’s dad, Ross Danielson.

Teddy tackled his tumor, as his parents say. To celebrate, Teddy and his family headed to Florida for fun at Disney, Universal Studios and Seaworld-- thanks to Make-A-Wish donors just like you.

Now, Teddy is hoping to keep the good times-- and the good news-- coming. His dad tells us the trip was magical and emotional.

The Miles for Smiles drive is Wednesday. CLICK HERE for information on how to donate.

