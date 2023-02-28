Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Miles for Smiles: Marie’s Trip to Hawaii

Marie's trip
Marie's trip(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Back in the fall, 13-year-old Marie Hanson found out her dream was coming true thanks to Make-a-Wish North Dakota. She was surprised with the trip to Hawaii during her Discovery Middle School basketball game. In fact, she thought basketball was the reason she wasn’t feeling quite right in the first place.

“All basketball season I was having terrible pains in my legs and body. I thought I was probably exhausted. I’ve never played this much basketball before, that must be what it is,” Marie said.

Instead, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She and her family were in for a fight they never expected.

“She’s tough. There were many days she was the tough one, and my wife and I were the emotional ones,” her father, Chris Hanson, said.

“It was hard. It was a lot of ‘you can’t do that’ ‘sorry, that’s not allowed’, says Marie.”

The family made it through together. Marie had no hesitation about picking Hawaii for her wish.

“I’ve seen all the pictures, and it just looks so fun,” said Marie.

Now she has pictures of her own. She had one big goal in mind for the trip: to jump in the ocean. It was accomplished thanks to donors like you.

“The support network we’ve had the whole time along and then to see it still happening when she’s done with treatment, it’s just so amazing,” said Erika Hanson, Marie’s mom.

The Miles for Smiles drive is Wednesday. CLICK HERE for information on how to donate.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say

Latest News

Price Watch February 27 - The Student Debt Debate
Price Watch February 27 - The Student Debt Debate
10:00PM Weather February 27
10:00PM Weather February 27
10:00PM News February 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News February 27 - Part 1
Man marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine
Man marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine