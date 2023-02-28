Cooking with Cash Wa
Jacob Weterling’s mother soon releases tell-all book on search for her child

Jacob Wetterling
Jacob Wetterling(WHSV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A book detailing the heart-breaking search for a young boy gone missing in rural Minnesota will soon hit bookshelves across the country.

Patty Wetterling is releasing ‘Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope’ on Oct. 17, 2023.

The book is described as, “With stunning detail, Patty Wetterling shares the untold story of the twenty-seven-year-long search for her son Jacob—and its astonishing conclusion...What lies between is the riveting story of the search for Jacob Wetterling, told by his mother, Patty. With her trademark candor and down-to-earth honesty, she details the investigation as it unfolds, discusses her family’s struggles, and shows how she maintained her energy and optimism.”

Jacob went missing on Oct. 22, 1989 in St. Joseph, MN when he was kidnapped at gunpoint. He was found on Sept. 3, 2016 when the suspect, Danny Heinrich, led authorities to the boy’s remains.

You can find a link to Amazon presale here, or you can contact your local bookstore.

