Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen reopens on March 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Snow may be moving in, but it couldn’t be a better time for a blizzard. A Dairy Queen blizzard, that is.

The Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen is scheduled to open for the season on Wednesday, March 1. The traditional March 1st opening is a sign of spring for many, and people line up at 8th Street and Main Avenue to pick up their favorite ice cream treat no matter what mother nature has in store.

The Dairy Queen owners posted on Facebook that employees returned this week and tried new treats that will be served this spring. They also moved benches and picnic tables back onto the patio to prepare for the influx of customers.

During the off season, maintenance projects and improvements are done at the historic location. A window on the front of the building was replaced this year, which was on the “to do” list for quite a while.

The Moorhead Dairy Queen is located at 24 S. 8th Street in Moorhead and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

