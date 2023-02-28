Heavy Snow Will Make for a Miserable Wednesday Morning Commute

LATE AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

Right now on the radar, we are seeing heavy snow falling out in the Central Dakotas. The heaviest of the snow is falling in the Bismarck area and to its southeast. Lighter snow is falling along the I-94 corridor between Bismarck and just to the west of Fargo. Elsewhere snow is pushing across the ND-SD border.

The winds are starting to pick up in our western counties. Out there, the winds are blowing in the 155-25 mph range. Off to the east, the winds are calm.

Visibility in our area is holding on, but things change quickly out toward Bismarck. Visibility in the capitol city is at 1/4 mile. Care should be taken if traveling out west. Visibilities in our area will begin to drop as the snow approaches.

Temperatures are still fairly warm. Most of the area is in the 20s, though we have seen a few readings in the 30s off to the south and to the east.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

The snow will continue to work its way in from the southwest as we move deeper into the evening hours. As it does so, visibilities will drop significantly and the winds will pick up.

By around bedtime, we will have quite the spread in temperatures. There will be temperatures in the single digits in the north and close to 30° in the south. The snow will be falling at a very heavy rate by that time as well. We could see a band of snow set up and produce 1-2″ per hour. Conditions will continue like this through much of the overnight period. Winds late tonight into morning may gust upwards of 45 mph leading to blowing/drifting snow and low visibility. Possible whiteout/near-blizzard conditions in open areas can’t be ruled out.

By morning, the winds will be even stronger. Some places will see sustained wind speeds of 30-40 mph. Gusts over 50 mph are not out of the question. The snow will also be falling as heavy as it was overnight in some locations. The western James River Valley should be finished with the snow around this time, as it moves off to the east. By this time, the heaviest of the snow will be moving through Lakes Country.

The snow will begin to taper down by the lunch break. We could, however, see some snow falling through the evening hors as this system moves out. Temperatures will be much colder at this point. They will be around 10° for most places. Lakes Country will be a bit warmer as the Devils Lake Basin will be a bit colder.

Things will be much calmer as we head off to be tomorrow. They will also be much colder. Temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There will be bands of heavy snow likely from Stutsman county, ND and points southeast into Roberts county, SD. Here we could see 6-9″ of snowfall or even a bit more if a really heavy band sets up. The exact placement of the heaviest bands won’t be known until they set up. In Fargo, we can expect around 3-6″. Lakes country 1-3″, generally less than 1″ north of Hwy 200.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3PM today until 3PM tomorrow. Surrounding areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6PM tonight until 3 PM tomorrow.

Extended Planner:

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow that began Tuesday evening will continue through the morning hours on Wednesday. It will primarily affect the Southern Valley with the heaviest snow falling in the James River Valley. The snow will begin to taper off a little bit before the Noon hour, but will continue to linger through the evening commute in some places. As we progress through the day, the winds will pick up out of the north which will blow at about 20-30 mph with gusts 40+ mph. Blowing snow isn’t as much of a concern with this system due to it producing heavier, wetter snow. The winds, however, will bring colder temps to the area for the next couple of days. Temperatures will start around 10° and only warm a couple of degrees before sharply falling off during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

