Griggs County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man

Wade Clinton
Wade Clinton(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a wanted man.

The man is Wade Clinton.

The Sheriff’s Office says Clinton is known to be in the Cooperstown or Hope area.

If you have any information, call the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office at 701-797-2202.

No word yet on why law enforcement is looking for him. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

