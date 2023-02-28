Glass no longer accepted in Moorhead single-stream recycling

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead City Council members agreed to remove glass from the single-stream recycling program.

The request came from MinnKota Recycling, saying it is no longer economically feasible. MinnKota also cited concerns over worker safety and contamination of other recyclable materials.

On Monday, February 27, the Moorhead City Council unanimously approved to remove glass from single-stream recycling; the change is in effect immediately.

People in Moorhead can still bring glass to drop sites at Woodlawn Park, the Public Works Maintenance Shop, and Clay County Resource Recovery Center.

The city says they will be informing the public about the change via social media, other electronic communications, and the newsletter that is mailed out to residents.

Also on the topic of being environmentally friendly, the City of Moorhead will only accept lawn waste in compostable bags, paper bags or reusable containers, effectively prohibiting the use of clear bags.

Public Works Director Steve Iverson says there will be less litter created from bags blowing in and from the compost site, it will minimize maintenance costs of processing equipment, and eliminate contamination in finished compost. This change will take effect on September 1, 2023.

A similar request regarding Fargo’s single-sort recycling program was made to the city of Fargo; they will be removing glass starting on March 6.

