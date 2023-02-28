Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Glass no longer accepted in Moorhead single-stream recycling

(KCRG)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead City Council members agreed to remove glass from the single-stream recycling program.

The request came from MinnKota Recycling, saying it is no longer economically feasible. MinnKota also cited concerns over worker safety and contamination of other recyclable materials.

On Monday, February 27, the Moorhead City Council unanimously approved to remove glass from single-stream recycling; the change is in effect immediately.

People in Moorhead can still bring glass to drop sites at Woodlawn Park, the Public Works Maintenance Shop, and Clay County Resource Recovery Center.

The city says they will be informing the public about the change via social media, other electronic communications, and the newsletter that is mailed out to residents.

Also on the topic of being environmentally friendly, the City of Moorhead will only accept lawn waste in compostable bags, paper bags or reusable containers, effectively prohibiting the use of clear bags.

Public Works Director Steve Iverson says there will be less litter created from bags blowing in and from the compost site, it will minimize maintenance costs of processing equipment, and eliminate contamination in finished compost. This change will take effect on September 1, 2023.

A similar request regarding Fargo’s single-sort recycling program was made to the city of Fargo; they will be removing glass starting on March 6.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say

Latest News

Little Sprouts Learning Center in Warren, MN.
Warren, MN may be a blueprint for how to fix the nation’s childcare crisis
6:00pm News February 27 - Part 1
6:00pm News February 27 - Part 1
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet -...
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet - February 27
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing - February 27
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing - February 27