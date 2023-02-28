FPS will move to remote learning if weather cancels school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has canceled school four times because of weather this school year.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi says two of the days will be made up on the makeup days built into the calendar year, April 10 and May 26. The other two days have been waived.

Dr. Gandhi says for the rest of the school year, if weather prevents school to be in session in the buildings, FPS will move to remote learning for the day.

For remote learning, students don’t come to school. They will stay at home at join classes virtually using their school-issued device. Teachers will work from home and teach class from there. Officials say if your child has special education services, your child’s case manager has made an IEP goal work your child can get at home.

If you do not have internet access, FPS says to contact the student’s school office.

