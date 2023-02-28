FBI investigating WF man and several of his colleagues for years-long fraud scheme

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI and several other federal agencies are investigating a West Fargo man who owns several local businesses, as well as a number of his business partners, as court documents state they have been part of a years-long conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

Almost exactly one year after the FBI raided Pro-Mark Services located at 3275 Oak Ridge Loop E. in West Fargo, search warrants in the case are now unsealed. In the 87-page document, FBI agents state the owner of the many businesses, Kyle Berg, is part of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain contracts from federal government agencies intended for small businesses owned by women, minorities, and/or service-disabled veterans.

Official charges have yet to be filed in the case, however, the search warrants were filed with probable cause for charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, false statements, major fraud against the United States and wire fraud against Berg.

Court documents state the investigation was opened in September 2018 when “a routine proactive initiative revealed that two seemingly unaffiliated companies—ProMark and OK2— were both updating their company information in the “System for Award Management” website from the same computer” in Fargo. Pro-Mark is a retail and construction business which was documented to be owned by Berg’s wife, who applied for and was accepted into “the 8(a) program” based on gender bias, documents state. OK2 is a construction business headquartered in Texas, and majority owned by a service-disabled veteran.

The FBI states its investigation revealed that the day-to-day operations and long-term decision making of Pro-Mark and OK2 were not actually managed and controlled by their woman and service-disabled owners as is required by federal regulation. “Instead, Berg—a white, non-disadvantaged, non-service-disabled-veteran man who is not eligible for government set-aside contracts—manages and controls both companies,” court documents state. The investigation has further revealed that Berg exercises impermissible control over several more 8(a), WOSB, HUBZone, and SDVOSB businesses, investigators state.

Documents state because of the business’ statuses, Pro-Mark received hundreds of government contracts from the VA, Army, Air Force, and other agencies totaling millions of dollars.

Court papers state over 4 million records were seized in the raid, and say more than 30 people and a dozen businesses are involved in the scheme.

