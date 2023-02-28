Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

FBI investigating WF man and several of his colleagues for years-long fraud scheme

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI and several other federal agencies are investigating a West Fargo man who owns several local businesses, as well as a number of his business partners, as court documents state they have been part of a years-long conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

Almost exactly one year after the FBI raided Pro-Mark Services located at 3275 Oak Ridge Loop E. in West Fargo, search warrants in the case are now unsealed. In the 87-page document, FBI agents state the owner of the many businesses, Kyle Berg, is part of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain contracts from federal government agencies intended for small businesses owned by women, minorities, and/or service-disabled veterans.

Official charges have yet to be filed in the case, however, the search warrants were filed with probable cause for charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, false statements, major fraud against the United States and wire fraud against Berg.

Court documents state the investigation was opened in September 2018 when “a routine proactive initiative revealed that two seemingly unaffiliated companies—ProMark and OK2— were both updating their company information in the “System for Award Management” website from the same computer” in Fargo. Pro-Mark is a retail and construction business which was documented to be owned by Berg’s wife, who applied for and was accepted into “the 8(a) program” based on gender bias, documents state. OK2 is a construction business headquartered in Texas, and majority owned by a service-disabled veteran.

The FBI states its investigation revealed that the day-to-day operations and long-term decision making of Pro-Mark and OK2 were not actually managed and controlled by their woman and service-disabled owners as is required by federal regulation. “Instead, Berg—a white, non-disadvantaged, non-service-disabled-veteran man who is not eligible for government set-aside contracts—manages and controls both companies,” court documents state. The investigation has further revealed that Berg exercises impermissible control over several more 8(a), WOSB, HUBZone, and SDVOSB businesses, investigators state.

Documents state because of the business’ statuses, Pro-Mark received hundreds of government contracts from the VA, Army, Air Force, and other agencies totaling millions of dollars.

Court papers state over 4 million records were seized in the raid, and say more than 30 people and a dozen businesses are involved in the scheme.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Lawrence Mengedoth
Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
OSHA opens investigations against two more Dollar General stores in Red River Valley
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Carson Wentz released by Washington Commanders
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run

Latest News

4 Bears Casino begins renovation for new 7-story Hotel
4 Bears Casino starts renovation to add 7-story Hotel
File Photo: The historic Moorhead Dairy Queen opened for the season on March 1, 2022.
Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen reopens on March 1
Willie Nelson and family to perform at Bluestem this May
MnDOT
MnDOT awards $725,000 in Safe Routes to School grants