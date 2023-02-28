Fargo assisted living facility gets a special delivery
Hope Blooms, repurposes donated flowers creating bouquets.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents at the Good Samaritan Society of Fargo assisted living facility got a special delivery on Tuesday.
Local organization Hope Blooms and a few volunteers delivered the special surprise of beautifully arranged flowers along with some sweet treats.
Residents say they enjoyed receiving the flowers.
“Oh, what a gift. It’s good for everybody. It’s good for your temperament,” said Gladys Tweit, a resident at the facility.
Hope Blooms, repurposes donated flowers creating bouquets, which are then given to local hospice care and nursing homes, shelters, and women & families in need.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.