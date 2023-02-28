Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo assisted living facility gets a special delivery

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents at the Good Samaritan Society of Fargo assisted living facility got a special delivery on Tuesday.

Local organization Hope Blooms and a few volunteers delivered the special surprise of beautifully arranged flowers along with some sweet treats.

Residents say they enjoyed receiving the flowers.

“Oh, what a gift. It’s good for everybody. It’s good for your temperament,” said Gladys Tweit, a resident at the facility.

Hope Blooms, repurposes donated flowers creating bouquets, which are then given to local hospice care and nursing homes, shelters, and women & families in need.

