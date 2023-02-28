Cool & Quiet Morning before Snow and Wind Arrive on this First Alert Weather Day

This morning we are waking up to much chillier temperatures as compared to yesterday. The temperatures will be hovering around 10° for much of the area through this morning though there are some single digit temperatures as well.

The winds are calm under clear skies but clouds and wind will increase into this afternoon! We have called a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for areas/bands of heavy snow developing later today into tomorrow morning.

By lunch time today, we will start to see some snow entering into our southwestern counties. The snow will ramp up and become a bit more widespread as we move through the afternoon and into the evening. The snow won’t be much of an issue during the evening commute for most but could make things a little slippery to our west headed toward Bismarck.

As we head off to bed, the snow will encompass much of our North Dakota counties and a bit into Lakes Country. The snow will continue slowly to push east overnight.

Winds late tonight into morning may gust upwards of 45 mph leading to blowing/drifting snow and low visibility. Possible whiteout/near-blizzard conditions in open areas can’t be ruled out.

There will be bands of heavy snow likely from Stutsman county, ND and points southeast into Roberts county, SD. Here we could see 5-9″ of snowfall or even a bit more if a really heavy band sets up. The exact placement of the heaviest bands won’t be known until they set up. In Fargo, we can expect around 3-5″. Lakes country 1-3″, generally less than 1″ north of Hwy 200.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3PM today until 3PM tomorrow. Surrounding areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6PM tonight until 3 PM tomorrow.

Extended Planner:

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow that began Tuesday evening will continue through the morning hours on Wednesday. It will primarily affect the Southern Valley with the heaviest snow falling in the James River Valley. The snow will begin to taper off a little bit before the Noon hour, but will continue to linger through the evening commute in some places. As we progress through the day, the winds will pick up out of the north which will blow at about 20-30 mph with gusts 40+ mph. Blowing snow isn’t as much of a concern with this system due to it producing heavier, wetter snow. The winds, however, will bring colder temps to the area for the next couple of days. Temperatures will start around 10° and only warm a couple of degrees before sharply falling off during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.