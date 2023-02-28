‘Can’t give up on these guys’: Man marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist has been on a mission to help raise money and support for those in Ukraine. He’s marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to help spread his message.

“See me walking up and down Veterans. They pull their car over, honk their horn,” said Mark Lindquist. ‘Come out and give me every bit of cash they have in their wallet.”

In February last year, Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Since then, Lindquist has worked to bring supplies over and bring awareness to the conflict overseas. He said some of his friends are running a marathon for 40 hours in Ukraine to raise support, which is why he is marching for 40 here in Fargo.

“I’m doing it in solidarity with my buddies over there who are raising money for drones for the army.” said Lindquist. “I just have a heart for my battle buddies, the army veterans over there.”

According to Lindquist, numerous people have helped him out during his fundraising events. He appreciates the support.

“I don’t even know these people, it’s just a beautiful thing about our community.” said Lundquist.

Whether is one step or a thousand, Lindquist said he is going to continue his mission to help those in need.

“Can’t give up on these guys you know. We haven’t won the war yet and I think I can help.” said Lindquist.

He plans to leave on March 1 for Ukraine, get a green card and stay there through the remainder of the war to help out veterans.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.