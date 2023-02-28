Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

‘Can’t give up on these guys’: Man marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine

Mark Lindquist is marching up and down Veteran's Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine.
Mark Lindquist is marching up and down Veteran's Blvd. to raise support for those in Ukraine.(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist has been on a mission to help raise money and support for those in Ukraine. He’s marching for 40 hours on Veteran’s Blvd. to help spread his message.

“See me walking up and down Veterans. They pull their car over, honk their horn,” said Mark Lindquist. ‘Come out and give me every bit of cash they have in their wallet.”

In February last year, Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Since then, Lindquist has worked to bring supplies over and bring awareness to the conflict overseas. He said some of his friends are running a marathon for 40 hours in Ukraine to raise support, which is why he is marching for 40 here in Fargo.

“I’m doing it in solidarity with my buddies over there who are raising money for drones for the army.” said Lindquist. “I just have a heart for my battle buddies, the army veterans over there.”

According to Lindquist, numerous people have helped him out during his fundraising events. He appreciates the support.

“I don’t even know these people, it’s just a beautiful thing about our community.” said Lundquist.

Whether is one step or a thousand, Lindquist said he is going to continue his mission to help those in need.

“Can’t give up on these guys you know. We haven’t won the war yet and I think I can help.” said Lindquist.

He plans to leave on March 1 for Ukraine, get a green card and stay there through the remainder of the war to help out veterans.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say

Latest News

Little Sprouts Learning Center in Warren, MN.
Warren, MN may be a blueprint for how to fix the nation’s childcare crisis
Glass no longer accepted in Moorhead single-stream recycling
6:00pm News February 27 - Part 1
6:00pm News February 27 - Part 1
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet -...
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet - February 27