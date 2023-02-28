4 Bears Casino starts renovation to add 7-story Hotel

NEWTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4 Bears Casino & Lodge announced today it will begin a major renovation, planning to add a 7-story hotel tower.

The Casino located on the western shore of Lake Sakakawea between Minot and Williston in New Town, N.D. got its start as a motor lodge in the 1970s with only 40 rooms. In 1993 the Casino was added followed by various expansions and improvements over the years, including restaurants, an event center, marina, RV park, water park, convenience store/car wash/liquor store and River Willow gaming boat.

The overall $95 million project plans to start with the demolition of the existing 2-story hotel, and start new construction of 108,000 square feet with 20,200 square feet of renovation for the new 7-story hotel.

Upon completion, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge will have 264 rooms. The new hotel tower will add 90 guest rooms, gaming, offices, and a sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations. The extensive project also features a 7th-floor ballroom, meeting rooms and a fine dining steakhouse.

The addition will also include a new Sakakawea Spa with couples’ massage, a gift shop, fitness room, and a hair, nail and pedi salon. The project also plans to upgrade the property’s entrance lobby and 1st floor kitchen. “The 4 Bears casino is an integral part of our regional economy,” said Mark Fox, chairman of Three Affiliated Tribes, consisting of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA). “The MHA Nation supports this hotel development as a means to protect nearly 200 full-time jobs. The infrastructure reinvestment is also necessary to compete with the expansive, off-reservation gaming authorized by the state over the past three years.”

“We are excited to begin this significant expansion that will enlarge and enhance 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, as well as bring more business and tourism to this beautiful area,” said George Trujillo, senior project manager for Kraus-Anderson Construction, which has worked with 29 tribes to complete 115 casino projects, including six in North Dakota.

Demolition and site work have begun. Construction of the new hotel tower will begin in June 2023 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

