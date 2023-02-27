Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

UND and Game and Fish conduct study on wild turkeys using backpack transmitters

Wild turkeys in ND
Wild turkeys in ND(Courtesy: ND Game and Fish)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wild turkeys were first introduced into North Dakota in 1958. So far, only one study has been done on how the animals behave in the state’s environment, until now. North Dakota Game and Fish is joining forces with UND to study the birds’ movements.

Wild turkeys can cause problems. When they do, North Dakota Game and Fish moves the birds to different areas where they won’t cause a ruckus. Now they are studying what those turkeys do when they are relocated.

“Do these turkeys stay where we move them on wildlife management areas, or do they go off? And how long are they surviving? Things like that,” said ND Game and Fish Upland Game Biologist Rodney Gross.

The five-year study involves catching the birds and putting transmitters on them to track their movements, nesting habits and more. The goal is to catch 180 turkeys over the next three years.

“It’s called a backpack-style transmitter. It goes right on the back of the turkey, and it’s tied around the turkey’s body with a paracord. It’s nice and loose so there are no problems with turkeys, and it’s solar-powered,” said Gross.

After the backpacks are outfitted on the turkeys, the birds are sent to wildlife management areas to track their movements. Some turkeys are left right at the site they were caught as a control group. Many of the birds come from the Killdeer and Williston areas.

“There is definitely a surplus of turkeys and there are a lot of depredations. The landowner tolerance is not what it used to be; there are too many turkeys out there,” said Gross.

The study is being funded by a more than $90,000 grant from the National Wild Turkey Federation and a Pittman Robertson grant.

After three years of field study, another two years will be taken for data analysis.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
BCA attempting to locate man believed to be armed - February 14
UPDATE: Fugitive believed to be armed & dangerous found dead
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say

Latest News

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Carson Wentz released by Washington Commanders
McDonalds unveils two new sandwich's
Bacon ranch McCrispy sandwich coming to Mcdonalds
Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
Make-A-Wish kicks off Miles Drive