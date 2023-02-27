OSHA opens investigations against two more Dollar General stores in Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dollar General has been fined more than $12 million since 2017 due to safety issues at store locations across the country. Those safety concerns continue as two more stores in the Red River Valley are being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Earlier this month, OSHA opened investigations against the Dunseith and Rolla stores. The exact details of those investigations are unclear at this time. We also recently received the Fire Marshal report from an inspection conducted at the Hillsboro store. Some of the safety issues included fire exits being blocked by rolling carts and boxes. The report also revealed that flammable products were also being stored near the entrance of the store, which is prohibited.

According to Hillsboro City Commission President Levi Reese, Dollar General sent a team to the Hillsboro location to restock the shelves and address the issue of clutter. OHSA’s investigation against the store remains open.

So far, a total of 8 stores are now being investigated by OSHA.

Our previous coverage of Dollar General safety concerns can be found below.

