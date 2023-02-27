Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Measles case linked to Kentucky revival

DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
By Lucy Bryson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials said that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival Feb. 18. This is reported to be the third case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus. It is spread predominately by droplets in the air, and it’s very contagious,” said family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He said that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years, and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread, and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people, the event could become a superspreader.

But Foxx said with proper vaccination, measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small. Again, pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

He said that it is not typically fatal for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County deputies say there were three passengers in the fleeing motor vehicle in addition...
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Dave Kozlowski's truck was struck in a hit and run on Friday. The culprit left their license...
Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

Latest News

A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla vehicle catches fire not just once, but twice
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company