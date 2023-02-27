Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Felton, Minn. man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and 60 days of house arrest for causing a massive collision near Grand Forks in July 2021 that left several injured and one man dead.

56-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty late last year to negligent homicide, five counts of aggravated reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Dr. Eric Jayne was just 61 when he was killed. He was a well-known and loved veterinarian from Iowa who was visiting the Northern Valley in 2021 to work on the construction of a clinic.

“It’s a big, bright light that’s been taken out of a grim world,” his sister Andrea Jayne testified in court Monday morning.

Dr. Jayne was a man on the move with a passion for providing low-cost, quality care, and helped animals and their owners across the world, but specifically areas otherwise underserved or ignored.

“Eric didn’t care about money. If you gave Eric a pie, he would be happy. We miss him and we always will,” Juliana Patron testified Monday. Patron’s pets were patients of Dr. Jayne’s in his time in Hawaii.

“My brother is gone! He will never be back. He will never be here ever again. It’s destroyed my world, it’s destroyed the world of his children and grandchildren,” Jayne said.

Officers were called to Highway Two on the morning of July 2, 2021 for a semi driver swerving and being reckless. Eight minutes later, dispatchers were flooded with 911 calls after the driver of that semi, Piechowski, plowed into the line of cars that were stopped for a red light. Evidence collected at the scene showed piechowski *never* tried to brake before the crash.

“Boom! Like that, somebody’s irresponsible and selfish act. And this wasn’t an accident!” Jayne’s sister told the court. “The traffic was stopped! How could someone keep going and not braking?”

“My actions were regrettable, irresponsible and dangerous. Looking back, I wish I would have never looked down and I wish I had not even gotten in my truck that day,” Piechowski told the court Monday morning before being sentenced. “I hope that one day, people will have it in their hearts to forgive me.”

While Dr. Jayne’s family pleaded for justice Monday morning, Judge Jason McCarthy did not stray from Piechowski’s plea agreement.

“Two months just seems like a slap on the hand.” Andrea stated.

While disappointed in the short sentence, family and friends of the vet say Dr. Jayne hated conflict and was a peaceful man. So instead of being spiteful, those who loved him say their energy will be spent keeping his memory and many legacies alive.

Piechowski must turn himself in to the Grand Forks County Jail on March 3 by 7 p.m. Once finished serving jail time and house arrest, he has been ordered to two years of supervised probation.

