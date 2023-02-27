Cooking with Cash Wa
Man rushed to hospital after crashing into snowplow

crash graphic
(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEAR SANBORN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has a minor injury following a crash involving a snowplow.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Monday, Feb. 27 around 6 a.m. they responded to the crash on I-94 just nine miles west of Sanborn.

The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man from Grand Forks was on the interstate when he swerved toward the median and hit a plow clearing snow.

The SUV then went into the median and rolled. The driver was taken to the for a minor injury.

The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.

The driver of the SUV is cited for care required.

