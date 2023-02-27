Cooking with Cash Wa
Make-A-Wish kicks off Miles Drive

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have unused frequent flier miles of 1,000 or more with Delta or United, you may hold the ticket to a child’s wish.

Valley News Live is once again partnering with Make-A-Wish North Dakota for the annual Wishes in Flight Miles Drive. While you can donate your unused airline miles at any time throughout the year, this special drive on March 2 helps bring awareness around airline miles donations.

Frequent fliers are encouraged to donate their air miles on the kick off of the annual miles drive on Wednesday, March 1st, by calling 800.362.9474 or visiting //wish.org/northdakota. 

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses and each year there are approximately 50 children in North Dakota who become medically eligible for a wish. Over 75% of those wishes involve travel. The organization needs approximately 10 million miles to get those wish children and their families round trip tickets to wish destinations like Disney World or Alaska or Hawaii.

“As North Dakotans well know, it takes a lot more miles to get places from our neck of the woods. Every miles donor can be part of a life-affirming wish. We rely on the generosity of the community to come together and donate today to help our wish kids take flight,” said Billi Jo Zielinski, President and CEO of the North Dakota chapter of Make-A-Wish.

For many wish kids, this is their first time on plane, and it all happens with help from frequent fliers. Donating miles through the Wishes in Flight program is easy – and the miles never expire for the chapter.

