Local lawmakers react to latest Minnesota budget forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Management and Budget. is forecasting a $17.5 billion surplus, a slight dip from their December forecast.

“It really is a $19 billion surplus. You know, last week the democrats pushed an automatic inflator function on to the budget. So which would take away some of the surplus and automatically add inflation to the forecast,” said Madison Lake republican state senator Rich Draheim.

For Senator Nick Frentz, the next step is deciding and releasing budget targets.

“That’s a way of saying how much we have to spend on tax cuts on rebates on education, transportation, energy. Once we release that framework the house and senate will work to get a budget that we pass and hopefully it’ll have the signature of the governor on it,” said North Mankato democratic senator Nic Frentz.

However Senator Rich Draheim believes lawmakers should take a step back and examine the best way to spend the surplus,

“We should give part of that back to the people that paid it in plain and simple, I guarantee you it will be spent if you leave it here I won’t have a say on how the money is being spent. I can give suggestions to try to put some guide rails on some proposals to make sure there’s proper reporting. If you look at the majority of the tax collection or the revenue comes from in individual income tax and then general sales tax,” said Draheim.

Sen. Frentz says the forecast is an important tool when it comes to setting the budget.

“It allows to do the planning that we want to do and make the investments tax cuts and spending that we think’s best for the state of Minnesota,” said Frentz.

