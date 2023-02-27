Light, Spotty Wintry Mix this Morning

We are waking up to a little bit of wintry precipitation this morning as well as a foggy commute for some. There is spotty freezing rain east of the Red River, while in the west there is fog. The fog will complicate travel out west while the patchy light ice complicates travel in the east a bit.

That fog will burn off by lunchtime, and the bulk of the light icing will be out of the area as well. However, we could see some additional patchy wintry mix pass though in the early afternoon. The winds will have shifted to blow out of the northwest later.

Despite the northwest winds, we will see much of the area reach into the 30s by the evening as we see passing clouds by then. We will continue to see the clouds clear as we head off to bed.

Extended Planner:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning lows will be quite mild to start our Monday in the 20s but it comes with that light snow/wintry mix mainly in the heart of the Red River Valley and east across MN. Be mindful of icy and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We warm nicely into the afternoon with continued cloudy skies into the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our next best chance for more widespread snow arrives overnight Tuesday through Wednesday. It will be breezy as well as this system moves through so there may be some blowing snow to watch for. We have our eyes on it and will keep you updated. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the teens for the morning hours, warming into the upper teens and low 20s by mid-day. Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

