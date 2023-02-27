First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

A second wave of snow is pushing its way through our northwestern Minnesota counties. We will have to deal with this wave for another couple of hours before we have no more precipitation. We will continue to see some partly cloudy skies in the east and clear skies in the west.

Visibility has improved. Many places saw visibilities under 5.0 miles around lunchtime, but things have improved greatly.

Winds are blowing out of the northwest at about 10-20 mph. We have seen gusts over 30 mph in many locations today.

Many locations are currently sitting in the 30s. The warmest air is in North Dakota. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler in our Minnesota counties thanks to the cloud cover that they have this afternoon.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

This evening, we will continue to watch the snow and the clouds drift off to the east. We will also continue to have a bit of a west wind that could be a bit breezy at times. Temperatures will continue to be on the mild side of things as many places will reach to above 30° by the time the sun sets tonight.

Overnight, we will see a bit more cloud cover pop up. This cover will result in partly to mostly cloudy skies. The good news is that the clouds will help trap some heat. The bad news is that the clouds could limit seeing the Northern Lights which we have another chance at seeing tonight.

By morning, we will have overcast skies and temps a bit on the chilly side. The temperatures will be hovering around 10° for much of the area. The winds will also be calm at that time.

By lunch time, we will start to see some snow entering into our southwestern counties. The snow will ramp up and become a bit more widespread as we move through the afternoon and into the evening. The snow won’t be much of an issue during the evening commute but could make things a little slippery to our west headed toward Bismarck.

As we head off to bed, the snow will encompass much of our North Dakota counties and a bit into Lakes Country. The snow will continue to push east as we head overnight.

Extended Planner:

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow that began Tuesday evening will continue through the morning hours on Wednesday. It will primarily affect the Southern Valley with the heaviest snow falling in the James River Valley. The snow will begin to taper off a little bit before the Noon hour, but will continue to linger through the evening commute in some places. As we progress through the day, the winds will pick up out of the north which will blow at about 20-30 mph with gusts 40+ mph. Blowing snow isn’t as much of a concern with this system due to it producing heavier, wetter snow. The winds, however, will bring colder temps to the area for the next couple of days. Temperatures will start around 10° and only warm a couple of degrees before sharply falling off during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

