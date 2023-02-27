Fargo man searching for answers after truck struck in hit and run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of Friday, Dave Kozlowski’s truck was struck in a hit and run. The culprit left their bumper and license plate behind.

“A sorry would be fine. If you fixed what you did we have no problem,” said Dave Kozlowski. “I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect. We all make mistakes, I undertsand it. Thankfully, thankfully nobody was hurt or killed. I don’t know on their end, hopefully they’re ok.”

The crash happened on 33rd Ave. S., and when Kozlowski looks back on the incident, he gets a chuckle out of it. The suspect left behind evidence that was easy for the police to use. There were also pieces of the bumper all over the ground.

“I felt like a certified parts dealer, I had most of his car sitting right here. His license plate, most of the front end. If he wants it back he can call.” said Kozlowski.

Kozlowski said he wouldn’t have known what had happened to his truck until his neighbor let him know that they caught the aftermath on camera. The video shows the culprit driving away after hitting the truck. All he wants from the suspect is to have a conversation about what happened Friday morning and why they left the scene of the accident.

“You got to be smarter than this. It’s just frustrating that you would do this and then leave and not think twice about it and not come back and not contact anybody.” said Kozlowski.

If you have any information about this hit and run, contact the Fargo Police Dept.

