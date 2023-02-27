Fargo dentist arrested for “unprovoked” stabbing

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Ashley Brovold and Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FOSSTON MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo dentist is facing criminal charges after what police say was an ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Polk County cabin over the weekend.

51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents say Polk County deputies were called to Essentia Hospital in Fosston, Minn. on Friday, Feb. 24 for a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed in the face and hands.

The victim stated Mengedoth was a friend of a friend, and that he didn’t know Mengedoth well. Documents allege Mengedoth was sitting next to the victim playing poker and seemed drunk or tired before suddenly, unprovoked, took out a knife and lunged at the victim with what appeared to be a pocket knife or folding knife. No prior argument or statement was made before the incident, documents allege. The victim told investigators he was stabbed in the neck before he was able to tackle Mengedoth and take the knife away.

Documents say when deputies arrested Mengedoth, he had dried blood on his hands and forehead. Mengedoth told deputies he didn’t remember how anything transpired, but knew he had a knife and cut somebody, that he had been having beer all day, as well as sipped on a lot of different whiskeys.

Documents say the tendons and nerves were cut in the victim’s hand and he could not move his thumb. He also could not move a portion of his mouth and his face had nerve damage that would require surgery.

