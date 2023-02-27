Cooking with Cash Wa
Expansion in works for North Dakota bison plant

North American Bison LLC plant in New Rockford, North Dakota
North American Bison LLC plant in New Rockford, North Dakota(Google Street View)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More bison meat is set to be produced in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Agricultural Products Commission approved a $250,000 grant earlier this month for North American Bison LLC which incorporates North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canadian ranchers and operates a plant in New Rockford, North Dakota. The grant will go towards a $550,000 expansion project that includes upgraded technology and centralized operations.

The project is set to increase bison processing at the plant from 11,000 per year to more than 17,000.

Some producers credit folks seeking out unusual protein sources for the recent rise in demand for bison meat.

