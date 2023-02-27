Cooking with Cash Wa
Carson Wentz released by Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the closing minutes of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU star quarterback, Carson Wentz, has been released by the Washington Commanders. This was Wentz’ third team in three years after going from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts and then to Washington.

Wentz went 2-5 this season for the Commanders, throwing for 1,755 yds, 11 TDs and 9 INTs. According to NFL experts, the move will save Washington over $25 million in cap space.

