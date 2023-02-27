Carson Wentz released by Washington Commanders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former NDSU star quarterback, Carson Wentz, has been released by the Washington Commanders. This was Wentz’ third team in three years after going from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts and then to Washington.

Wentz went 2-5 this season for the Commanders, throwing for 1,755 yds, 11 TDs and 9 INTs. According to NFL experts, the move will save Washington over $25 million in cap space.

