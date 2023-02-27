Calm Sunday Evening Leads to Messy Monday Morning

EVENING CURRENTS:

Things this evening are calm. We have some clouds pushing into the area from the south, but they haven’t done much to ruin the evening.

The winds are blowing out of the southeast at about 15-20 miles per hour. We have these winds to thank for our warmer temps this afternoon.

Temperatures are warm for us this evening. Much of the area is in the mid to upper 20s. Some places in the west, though, are in the teens.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Our calm conditions will remain this evening. However, as we head into the overnight period, things will start to change. We will continue to see the southeast winds, but we will also start to see some very spotty freezing rain flurries. They will become a bit morewidespread after midnight, but still fairly light. These showers will impact Lakes Country and northwestern Minnesota.

The morning commute could be a bit messy as a result of the freezing rain. We aren’t expecting a lot in the way of accumulation. Mostly places will see under 0.01″ of ice, but this is enough to make things pretty slippery as we head out the door tomorrow morning. The freezing rain will be in the east, while in the west, we will see some fog. The fog will complicate travel out west while the ice complicates travel in the east.

That fog will burn off by lunchtime, and the bulk of the ice will be out of the area as well. However, we could see some stray drops linger a bit in our far eastern communities. The winds will have shifter to blow out of the northwest after the precip. passes through.

Despite the northwest winds, we will see much of the area reach into the 30s by the evening as we see passing clouds by then. We will continue to see the clouds clear as we head off to bed.

Extended Planner:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning lows will be quite mild to start our Monday in the 20s but it comes with that light snow/wintry mix mainly in the heart of the Red River Valley and east across MN. Be mindful of icy and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We warm nicely into the afternoon with continued cloudy skies into the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our next best chance for more widespread snow arrives overnight Tuesday through Wednesday. It will be breezy as well as this system moves through so there may be some blowing snow to watch for. We have our eyes on it and will keep you updated. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the teens for the morning hours, warming into the upper teens and low 20s by mid-day. Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

