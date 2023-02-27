Bacon ranch McCrispy sandwich coming to Mcdonalds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mcdonald’s is announcing two all new sandwiches for a limited time, the Bacon Ranch McCrispy and the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy. Both sandwiches feature the signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a brand new creamy Ranch Sauce made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices and served on a toasted potato roll.

The Bacon Ranch McCrispy features cool crinkle cut pickles, while the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy changes it up with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

These mouth-watering sandwiches will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last starting March 13th.

