Snowmobiler rescued after being found pinned underneath machine

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a snowmobile crash that left a 46-year-old man from Bloomington, Minn., with minor injuries early Saturday morning. The man was overdue coming back home and was later found with the snowmobile on top of him.

Officials at this time say that alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.

The Hawley Police Dept. used the ‘Find my iPhone app’ to locate the 46-year-old. He was taken to a hospital with his injuries and also being treated for hypothermia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

