Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Snowmobiler rescued after being found pinned underneath machine

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash(MGN)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a snowmobile crash that left a 46-year-old man from Bloomington, Minn., with minor injuries early Saturday morning. The man was overdue coming back home and was later found with the snowmobile on top of him.

Officials at this time say that alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.

The Hawley Police Dept. used the ‘Find my iPhone app’ to locate the 46-year-old. He was taken to a hospital with his injuries and also being treated for hypothermia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOO HONG
South Korean native arrested in Moorhead on drug charges
Cory Douglas Lamont
Jamestown man arrested for breaking into vehicles and using stolen credit cards
Police arrest stepfather who threatened family with knife
Police arrest stepfather who threatens family with knife
3 shot at funeral service for Harding High School stabbing victim
Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo back open

Latest News

Fargo police are on scene at Target after some type of threat was made.
No bomb found in Target after threat was made
One dead after small plane crashes in Duluth
One dead after small plane crashes in Duluth
3 shot at funeral service for Harding High School stabbing victim
3 shot at funeral service for Harding High School stabbing victim
Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Snowplow in Rochester - February 24
Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Snowplow in Rochester - February 24