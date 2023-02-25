Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead after small plane crashes in Duluth

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MINN. (Northern News Now) - One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into the St. Louis River near the Bong Bridge around 4 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened shortly after the plane took off from the Duluth Airport.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office tells Northern News Now it appears only one person was on board.

The FAA says a the plane was a single-engine Cirrus SR22 and crashed into the St. Louis River after taking off from the Duluth International Airport around 4 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a plume of smoke over the bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office is maintaining the scene overnight until federal agencies can take over the scene.

