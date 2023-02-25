Local banks seeing uptick in romance scams in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local credit union is ringing the alarm and urging those in the Valley to be more aware when dating online.

In 2022, the FTC says nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam, and reported losses hit a staggering $1.3 billion. The median reported loss is $4,400.

Josh Moen with Town and Country Credit Union in Fargo says he’s seen an uptick in romance scam victims in the metro and the financial losses are devastating.

“It’s sad because the victim truly believes they’re in a relationship and doesn’t think that person would hurt them,” Moen said. “These people are losing thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars. They will never get any of those funds back.”

You’ve heard it before, but be wary of anyone you’re talking to online that you don’t know in person. And officials urge, no matter how in love you may be, never share your bank account information or deposit checks from your online partner. The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office says it’s important to reverse image search photos of online profiles you’re talking with to verify that person is real, as well as be aware of excessive chatting and excuses to not meet in person.

“Scammers are very good at what they do. They’ll try to get you to send bitcoin so it’s un-trackable. They’ll try to get you to send gift cards so it’s un-trackable,” he said.

Moen says he hopes bringing attention to other people’s losses prompts vigilance by online daters and prevents anyone else in the Valley falling victim.

