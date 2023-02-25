Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo PD investigating threat made at Target

Fargo police are on scene at Target after some type of threat was made.
Fargo police are on scene at Target after some type of threat was made.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are currently investigating some type of threat that was made at Target that forced the store to be evacuated on Saturday, February 25.

Officers assisted in helping get people out of the store. It is unclear what type of threat was made.

The store remains closed at this time.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this breaking news.

