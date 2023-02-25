Fargo PD investigating threat made at Target

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are currently investigating some type of threat that was made at Target that forced the store to be evacuated on Saturday, February 25.

Officers assisted in helping get people out of the store. It is unclear what type of threat was made.

The store remains closed at this time.

