Another Cold Night... with a Warm-up ahead

The cold and clouds aren’t leaving us tonight. The clouds remain to give us mostly cloudy skies. However, our wind chills overnight will again drop into the -10s and -20s, as the air temperature remains in the teens below zero for everyone.

Tomorrow morning, we will be waking up with wind chills even cooler into the -30s! We see part of the clouds move out but ND will stay warmer with that cloud coverage. There is also a chance of some fog for areas near Dickey, Brown, and La Moure counties.

With the help of sunshine, afternoon temperatures warm up into the teens and twenties above zero! It won’t be fully sunny all day. Overall skies will be partly cloudy. There will be some gusty conditions as well, especially in the southeastern part of the Valley. Winds there may gust to 30 mph at times. This will be a warming breeze from the south that helps boost our temperatures just a bit.

Tomorrow evening we continue to see the temperatures continuing to increase to the mid to upper 20s. However, we still have some areas in the teens. There is another chance of light wintry mix tomorrow night, but stay tuned as we will continue to update you on this.

SUNDAY: Sunday begins cold again with clear skies and morning lows in the single digits below zero. However, the warming trend begins! Afternoon high temperatures warm into the 20s with increasing cloud cover and gusty southeast winds. There will be a system to our south that moves in late that brings a shot of light snow and/or wintry mix overnight and into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning lows will be quite mild to start our Monday in the 20s but it comes with that light snow/wintry mix mainly in the heart of the Red River Valley and east across MN. Be mindful of icy and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We warm nicely into the afternoon with continued cloudy skies into the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our next best chance for more widespread snow arrives overnight Tuesday through Wednesday. It will be breezy as well as this system moves through so there may be some blowing snow to watch for. We have our eyes on it and will keep you updated. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the teens for the morning hours, warming into the upper teens and low 20s by mid-day. Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower. Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: .We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week. This will arrive on Monday, and will go into Tuesday morning. This will also help bring us the warmer temperatures for Monday into the low 30s and upper 20s. But, we will cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday in the low teens and upper single digits.

