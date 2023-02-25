3 shot at funeral service for Harding High School stabbing victim

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office three people were shot at a funeral reception for Devin Scott, who was a victim of a stabbing at Harding High School two weeks ago.

Law enforcement says it appears to be a drive-by shooting and the suspect’s vehicle crashed about a mile away but no one is currently in custody.

Valley News Live will keep you updated as we learn more details.

