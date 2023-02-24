Winter storm strands travelers at Dakota Magic Casino

HANKINSON, N.D (Valley News Live) -- Winter weather conditions stranded people at the Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson, North Dakota Wednesday night.

The winter storm began Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds brought blowing snow early, shutting I29 down from Fargo to the South Dakota border.

Conditions worsened overnight as the snow started to fall. Visibility decreased, temperatures turned dangerously cold and two-foot drifts built up behind vehicles in the parking lots.

It wasn’t until the afternoon on Thursday that conditions started to improve. The interstates opened back up and the no travel advisory was dropped.

Several truck drivers hit the road immediately. However, many others are planning to wait to hit the road for their destination on Friday morning.

