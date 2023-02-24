Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Train derails near Burlington, N.D. no reported injuries

Train derails in ND, no injuries
Train derails in ND, no injuries(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - About five or six cars and two locomotives from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Friday morning near the city of Burlington, N.D. the fire chief said.

Karter Lesmann said they were paged around 3:45 a.m. for a westbound train that left the tracks near 128th Street NW and County Road 10.

Lesmann said no one was hurt, and nothing in the train leaked or ignited. He said the train was hauling various items.

Crews from Burlington Rural Fire and BNSF are on scene.

The tracks are currently closed while crews clear the derailed cars. Lesmann said a portion of the train that remained on the tracks was disconnected and sent off.

Lesmann said the derailment is near the site of a similar derailment that occurred last May.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo back open
Police arrest stepfather who threatened family with knife
Police arrest stepfather who threatens family with knife
Winter storm generic
Valley News Live storm coverage - Thursday
Road Conditions
Thieves steal snowmobile after fatal crash

Latest News

5:00 PM News February 24 - Part 3
5:00 PM News February 24 - Part 3
5:00 PM News February 24 - Part 2
5:00 PM News February 24 - Part 2
AAA Discovery Crew travel contest
Valley City 8th grader wins European River Cruise
4:00PM News February 24 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 24 - Part 1