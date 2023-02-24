Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Thieves steal snowmobile after fatal crash

(WLUC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A woman was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday, and thieves stole a snowmobile that was left behind.

At 11:30AM Sunday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobile crash at the Clearwater and Beltrami County Line on the Soo Line Trail, near the intersection of Clearline Rd NW and Soo Line Rd NW. A snowmobile had crashed with a tractor trailer, and the operator was declared dead at the scene.

When family and friends of the victim returned to the area to recover the snowmobiles left at the scene hours later, they discovered one of them had been stolen. Beltrami County Deputies followed tracks leading west from the scene and followed up on several leads that evening.

With assistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at two rural addresses the next day near Leonard where snowmobile tracks matching the stolen snowmobile led. The stolen snowmobile was found at one of the residences and returned to the family. Charges are pending on a male and female for felony theft. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released their names.

The crash is still being investigated by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
19th Ave. N. in Fargo closed
Nicholas Poitra
Farmer held Sheyenne bar murder suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, authorities say
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
Road Conditions

Latest News

Winter storm strands travelers at Dakota Magic Casino
Winter storm strands travelers at Dakota Magic Casino
19-year old missing male
Fargo Police asking assistance in finding missing male
MN DNR EagleCam during February blizzard.
DNR’s EagleCam birds wait out Minnesota’s blizzard
Current Weather Conditions in Fergus Falls: 6:06PM Update - February 23
Current Weather Conditions in Fergus Falls: 6:06PM Update - February 23