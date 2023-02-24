South Korean native arrested in Moorhead on drug charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Joo Rang Hong, 28, a native of South Korea, was arrested in Moorhead Thursday after eluding police for nearly 3 years. He is accused of selling drugs that were shipped from California in Moorhead.

Court records revealed that in February 2020, the US Postal Inspector’s Office flagged a package and alerted police after a K-9 picked up a drug scent. The package was addressed to Hong, who resided in the 900 block of 17th Street S. The postal inspector investigated the package after obtaining a warrant and found about 2 kilograms of marijuana. Two other packages addressed to Hong were also searched where approximately another 3 kilograms were found for a total of about 11 pounds of marijuana.

When police visited the home, they encountered Hong’s former roommate Tahmid Hossain, an international student at MSUM. Hossain stated to police that Hong no longer lived at the home and returned to Korea for military service. Hossain also admitted to selling and receiving the drugs from California. Records say Hong introduced Hossain to the supplier giving Hossain the opportunity to continue selling drugs while Hong was away.

In total, nearly 400 pounds of marijuana was shipped in more than 120 packages to Moorhead.

Minh Tie Quach, 24, of Oakland, CA, and Shania Winter Sievert, 25, of Okabena, MN, were also charged in the case.

A warrant was issued for Hossain after he failed to appear in court in July 2021. Quach, who is accused of sending the packages, was sentenced to 72 months in prison. In October 2021, Sievert received 5 years of supervised probation. Both Quach and Sievert pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance.

Hong is expected in court Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.