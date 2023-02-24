‘Slowing down will probably be the best thing for them to do’: Road crews in Minnesota asking drivers to be more careful

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While crews continue to monitor the roadways in the Fergus Falls area, they are asking drivers to be mindful while the plows are out. Especially when the wind is blowing the snow in the air.

“Slowing down will probably be the best thing for them to do.” said Fidel Aguilar, a Minnesota Department of Transportation snow plow driver.

Aguilar has been a driver for MNDOT for over a decade and has seen many different situations on the roadways. This includes massive snow drifts to howling winds. However, those don’t necessarily concern these drivers as much speeding drivers do. That’s because when they hit snow drifts it can cause issues for visibility.

“More concerned about them driving into the snow plow and maybe sideswiping us or something like that,” said Aguilar. “Trying to keep cars on the road basically.”

“I think we’ve seen it a couple of times out there where people go to pass and that’s when an operator hits a drift and it’s a whiteout condition.” said Ryan Smith, the transportation specialist for MNDOT.

We rode along with MNDOT during their efforts to clean the roads. On a few occasions, vehicles would drive past at a high rate of speed which can cause major issues in regard to safety.

“Back off, slow down, pay attention. Give us space and allow yourself more time to get your destination if you need to travel.” said Smith.

