Red River Valley Home & Garden Show takes over the Fargodome

The show runs through Sunday.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 61st Annual Red River Valley Home and Garden Show returns to the Fargodome.

Those visiting the show can explore over 200 exhibits and vendors showcasing products and ideas for your next home renovation. Back this year is the backyard Beer Garden with BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and drinks. There will also be lots of workshops and fun for everyone. This year, Broadway Square comes to the Home and Garden show. Guests can enjoy, music and much more.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $8. Kids under 17 are free.

