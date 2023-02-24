Cooking with Cash Wa
Pedestrian struck and killed by snowplow in SE Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after being struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester Friday morning. State Patrol has not released any details about the identity of this person, but we do know they were an adult.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened at 8:54 a.m. on Pinewood Road SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the person was dead. The plow involved is owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

State Patrol confirms the plow was backing up at the time. State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snow plow. The investigation wrapped up just after noon. The road is back open.

Some loved ones of the victim have been notified. State Patrol is working on notifying the rest of the family. Witnesses are also being interviewed.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall to give a statement about the incident.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

