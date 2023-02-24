Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Missing Minn. boy found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

Lakeville Police say they will be releasing more information shortly.
(Lakeville Police Dept.)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The three-year-old missing Minnesota boy has been found safe, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

Authorities cancelled the Amber Alert for Leon Ramsarran just two hours after issuing it, saying he had been taken from his home in Lakeville, Minn.

Lakeville Police say they will be releasing more information shortly.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo back open
Police arrest stepfather who threatened family with knife
Police arrest stepfather who threatens family with knife
Winter storm generic
Valley News Live storm coverage - Thursday
Road Conditions
Thieves steal snowmobile after fatal crash

Latest News

MState students compete in cybersecurity competition
M State students compete in cyber defense competition
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Rochester woman struck and killed by snowplow in SE Rochester
The Amber Alert was canceled just before 3:00 after the child was found safe.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Cory Douglas Lamont
Jamestown man arrested for breaking into vehicles and using stolen credit cards