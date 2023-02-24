Missing Minn. boy found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The three-year-old missing Minnesota boy has been found safe, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

Authorities cancelled the Amber Alert for Leon Ramsarran just two hours after issuing it, saying he had been taken from his home in Lakeville, Minn.

Lakeville Police say they will be releasing more information shortly.

