M State students compete in cyber defense competition

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The 2023 Minnesota State Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition took place February, 4th this year and one team of students from M State participated in the event.

They compete to battle controlled cybersecurity ‘threats’ to gain points for a top ranking.

The team of students were one of eight teams from across the state to compete. The event is held annually by the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence and was hosted this year by Alexandria Technical and Community College. Nearly 80 students participated, alongside faculty members and industry experts who served as advisors, sponsors, and computer hacking experts.

The IT Center of Excellence is one of eight Minnesota State Centers of Excellence. The Centers provide high school and college students with resources and programs to support the changing world of information technology and computer science. Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition teams work within a controlled virtual environment

Teams are scored on their ability to detect and respond to outside threats, maintain the availability of services, respond to business requests such as the addition or removal of services, and balance security needs against business needs

Of the eight teams that competed this year, Minneapolis College finished in the top spot and will go on to the regional competition in Illinois in mid-March. The winner of the regional event will get the chance to compete at the national level in Texas in April. Other participating teams in the state competition were: Hennepin Technical College, Pine Technical and Community College, Lake Superior College, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Metropolitan State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead and St. Cloud State University.

