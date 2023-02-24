Jamestown man arrested for breaking into vehicles and using stolen credit cards

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man was arrested after stealing multiple credit cards.

34-year-old Cory Douglas Lamont was arrested but The Jamestown Police Department.

According to police on Feb. 15, they received a report of someone who had either lost their wallet or had it stolen from the vehicle in the 600 block of 1st Ave S. the wallet had originally went missing sometime on Feb. 13. A credit card was later used to attempt a purchase from a local store.

A second report came in on Feb. 23 from a second victim stating their wallet had been stolen from the car in the 200 Block of Business Loop West sometime on the night of Feb. 22. The wallet contained a credit card that had been used to make a $1000 purchase.

During the investigation it was determined both the purchase and attempted purchase were made at the same store by Lamont based on surveillance video.

Douglas was located at a residence along with property purchased using the stolen credit card. He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of the following (6) felony offenses:

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit over $1000 (B Felony)

Attempted unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit (C Felony)

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit which is a 2nd or subsequent offense (A Felony)

Unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime (C Felony)

Theft of lost or mislaid property/credit device (C Felony)

Theft/take credit device (C Felony)

Lamont is currently being held at Stutsman County Corrections where he is awaiting formal charges. This investigation is ongoing and further charges could be possible.

