Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Jamestown man arrested for breaking into vehicles and using stolen credit cards

Police
Police(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man was arrested after stealing multiple credit cards.

34-year-old Cory Douglas Lamont was arrested but The Jamestown Police Department.

According to police on Feb. 15, they received a report of someone who had either lost their wallet or had it stolen from the vehicle in the 600 block of 1st Ave S. the wallet had originally went missing sometime on Feb. 13. A credit card was later used to attempt a purchase from a local store.

A second report came in on Feb. 23 from a second victim stating their wallet had been stolen from the car in the 200 Block of Business Loop West sometime on the night of Feb. 22. The wallet contained a credit card that had been used to make a $1000 purchase.

During the investigation it was determined both the purchase and attempted purchase were made at the same store by Lamont based on surveillance video.

Douglas was located at a residence along with property purchased using the stolen credit card. He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of the following (6) felony offenses:

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit over $1000 (B Felony)

Attempted unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit (C Felony)

Unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit which is a 2nd or subsequent offense (A Felony)

Unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime (C Felony)

Theft of lost or mislaid property/credit device (C Felony)

Theft/take credit device (C Felony)

Lamont is currently being held at Stutsman County Corrections where he is awaiting formal charges. This investigation is ongoing and further charges could be possible.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo back open
Winter storm generic
Valley News Live storm coverage - Thursday
Road Conditions
Police arrest stepfather who threatened family with knife
Police arrest stepfather who threatens family with knife
Thieves steal snowmobile after fatal crash

Latest News

RED RIVER VALLEY HOME AND GARDEN SHOW
Red River Valley Home & Garden Show takes over the Fargodome
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian struck and killed by snowplow in SE Rochester
South Korean native arrested in Moorhead on drug charges - February 24
South Korean native arrested in Moorhead on drug charges - February 24
Mr. Food – Brown Sugar Banana Cake – February 24
Mr. Food – Brown Sugar Banana Cake – February 24