Gigi’s Playhouse suffers significant water damage after sprinkler break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the Fargo Playhouse faced yet another challenge. They had to act fast to fix a sprinkler break in the facility which caused a significant amount of water damage. The community has come together to ensure the Playhouse is a safe environment to fulfill their mission and serve families.

The team at Gigi’s has continuously shown resilience as they continue to move forward to impact families. Gigi’s would like to thank everyone for their patience as they are actively working out a plan to get families back in the door for programs. They ask that you check your email and online calendar for program updates.

If you have questions email fargo@gigisplayhouse.org.

