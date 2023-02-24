FLO RIDA coming to the Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red Rive Valley Fair announced another act for the event coming up this summer 2023.

FLO RIDA and special guest Ying Yang Twins will be live at the fair on Monday, July 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3. The fair says people can save on gate admission by buying tickets in advance.

The Red River Valley Fair is July 7-16, 2023. Other acts already announced include Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jelly Roll, and Dan + Shay.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.