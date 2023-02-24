Frigid Temps & Wind Chills Continue - Wind Chill Advisory until 10AM Friday

Temperatures will continue to fall overnight as winds go light and cloud cover clears. Air temps will in near 20° below zero for all. Wind chills will be near 40 below zero in northeastern North Dakota, and near 20 below zero in Minnesota in the shelter of the trees. Near 3o below wind chills for most. All counties in our viewing area are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Friday morning.

We remain cold even with the help of insulating cloud cover into the afternoon. We will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Winds remain fairly light from the south all day.

Into the evening hours of our Friday, we are watching for some light snow showers to move across our southern counties. Less than 1″ is expected where the snow falls.

Extended Planner:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday morning will again be quite cold with teens below to near -10. With the help of sunshine, afternoon temperatures warm up into the single digits and low teens above zero! Sunday begins cold again with clear skies and morning lows in the single digits below zero. However, the warming trend begins! Afternoon high temperatures warm into the 20s with increasing cloud cover. There will be a system to our south that moves in late that brings a shot of light snow and/or wintry mix overnight and into Monday morning.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Morning lows will be quite mild to start our Monday in the 20s but it comes with that light snow/wintry mix mainly in the heart of the Red River Valley and east across MN. Be mindful of icy and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We warm nicely into the afternoon with continued cloudy skies into the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY - MONDAY: The more-seasonable temperatures look to continue. We are watching a chance of snow Wednesday and a Clipper to bring another shot of light snow on Friday. Sunday also holds another chance for some snow. Temperatures during this timeframe will generally be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens. Temperatures remain fairly unchanged for Monday though there is another chance of snow late in the day.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.